June 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration said on Wednesday that it would take the first step toward regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes, but it acknowledged it would most likely take years before stringent standards are enacted. (nyti.ms/1KrnPsi)

* Johnson Controls Inc, a giant industrial parts conglomerate based in Milwaukee, said on Wednesday that it was considering spinning off or selling its auto parts business to focus on other divisions like its air-conditioning operations. (nyti.ms/1HtMuLV)

* A newly leaked Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership annex dated December 2014 reveals the Obama administration is no longer demanding protection for pharmaceutical prices. Public health professionals, generic-drug makers and activists opposed to the trade deal, which is still being negotiated, contend that it will empower big pharmaceutical firms to command higher reimbursement rates in the United States and abroad, at the expense of consumers. (nyti.ms/1KWYwwr)

* New York law enforcement officials wrote the companies' general counsels this week that the new policy, allowing phone calls for polls or marketing, "raises issues" under consumer protection laws. (nyti.ms/1GzDS7A)

* Investigators say that the Chinese hackers who attacked the databases of the Office of Personnel Management may have obtained the names of Chinese relatives, friends and frequent associates of American diplomats and other government officials, information that Beijing could use for blackmail or retaliation. (nyti.ms/1e4uahb) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)