June 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration said on Wednesday that it would
take the first step toward regulating greenhouse gas emissions
from airplanes, but it acknowledged it would most likely take
years before stringent standards are enacted. (nyti.ms/1KrnPsi)
* Johnson Controls Inc, a giant industrial parts
conglomerate based in Milwaukee, said on Wednesday that it was
considering spinning off or selling its auto parts business to
focus on other divisions like its air-conditioning operations.
(nyti.ms/1HtMuLV)
* A newly leaked Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership annex dated
December 2014 reveals the Obama administration is no longer
demanding protection for pharmaceutical prices. Public health
professionals, generic-drug makers and activists opposed to the
trade deal, which is still being negotiated, contend that it
will empower big pharmaceutical firms to command higher
reimbursement rates in the United States and abroad, at the
expense of consumers. (nyti.ms/1KWYwwr)
* New York law enforcement officials wrote the companies'
general counsels this week that the new policy, allowing phone
calls for polls or marketing, "raises issues" under consumer
protection laws. (nyti.ms/1GzDS7A)
* Investigators say that the Chinese hackers who attacked
the databases of the Office of Personnel Management may have
obtained the names of Chinese relatives, friends and frequent
associates of American diplomats and other government officials,
information that Beijing could use for blackmail or retaliation.
(nyti.ms/1e4uahb)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)