June 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Rupert Murdoch is expected to name his son James to succeed him as chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , the sprawling entertainment company that includes cable and broadcast television networks, film studios and satellite companies, multiple people briefed on the plans said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1C25n2w)
* Twitter Inc said Chief Executive Dick Costolo will step down on July 1 and Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder, will be the interim chief executive while the company looks for a permanent successor. (nyti.ms/1B6IQqp)
* European regulators said that they were beginning an antitrust investigation into whether Amazon Inc used its dominant position in the region's e-books market to favor its own products over rivals. (nyti.ms/1B6JbcN)
* Facebook Inc showed the world its first commercial version of virtual reality on Thursday and offered tantalizing hints of how it hopes to turn three-dimensional goggles into a new kind of computing and communications device. (nyti.ms/1B6Jowt)
* Elliott Management, the $25 billion hedge fund founded by Paul Singer, sent a public letter to Citrix Systems Inc on Thursday, urging the software company to cut costs and sell or spin off a number of its smaller operations to improve its stock price. (nyti.ms/1B6JCnh) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
* Teletech acquires leading health services company, Connextions Inc
* L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
