June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

* As Greece's standoff with its creditors enters the final stretch, the European Central Bank finds itself in the awkward position of being both the country's savior and its scold. Europe's central bank has been the lender of last resort for Greece, keeping its banking system - if not the country itself - from collapse. But the ECB has also been among the most recalcitrant of its creditors, pushing Greece to the verge of default by refusing to offer relief on its heavy debts. (nyti.ms/1MZylpm)

* Less than 24 hours after Taylor Swift complained publicly that Apple Inc was not planning to pay royalties during a three-month trial period of its new streaming music service, the company changed course, and confirmed it will pay its full royalty rates for music during the free trial. (nyti.ms/1BFKgIB)

* Anthem Inc made a $47 billion takeover bid for Cigna Corp on Saturday after months of negotiations had stalled. On Sunday, Cigna fired back, rejecting the bid as "inadequate and not in the best interest of Cigna's shareholders." (nyti.ms/1FvKhK6)

* Altice, the cable and mobile services provider led by French entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, has offered to pay 10 billion euros, or about $11.3 billion, in cash for its rival Bouygues Telecom, according to a person familiar with the discussions. (nyti.ms/1BFK641)