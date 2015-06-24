PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Amazon Inc and Sears Holdings Corp were moving to discontinue sales of products tied to the Confederate battle flag, sales of them were soaring. (nyti.ms/1J3Hgpa)
* The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has come under fire after extensive recalls of faulty Takata Corp airbags and General Motors Co switches. (nyti.ms/1Het4du)
* Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Tuesday that it would form a new company with a leading Belgian microelectronics research center and Qualcomm Inc , the American chip giant, to help it develop and produce new generations of advanced semiconductors that work as the brains of numerous electronics products, like smartphones and servers. (nyti.ms/1N8xVx1)
* A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a preliminary injunction to halt Sysco Corp's proposed merger with US Foods Inc, dealing a potentially fatal blow to what would be a union of the country's two biggest food distribution companies. (nyti.ms/1K9ov53) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Blackbaud Inc - acquired all of outstanding shares of capital stock of Academicworks for an aggregate purchase price of $50.0 million in cash Source text:(http://bit.ly/2o3dBKI) Further company coverage: