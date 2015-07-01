July 1 The following are the top stories on the
* Greece missed a crucial debt payment to the International
Monetary Fund, the fund said early Wednesday, deepening a crisis
that has haunted world leaders and financial markets over the
past week. The development came as Greece's European creditors
each rejected an 11th-hour attempt by Athens to extend the
country's international bailout program. (nyti.ms/1KrDTeR)
* The insurance broker and risk management advisory firm
Willis Group Holdings Plc said on Tuesday that it had
agreed to an all-share merger with the professional services
firm Towers Watson & Co that would create a company with
an $18 billion market value. (nyti.ms/1T3LlOW)
* Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Univision for $500
million on Tuesday, following the network's announcement last
week that it would no longer broadcast the Spanish-language
version of his "Miss USA" beauty pageant. (nyti.ms/1BW3PMS)
* The French telecommunications company Orange SA
has reached a deal allowing for a parting of ways with an
Israeli mobile service provider, weeks after a squabble over a
possible withdrawal of the brand from Israel's cellular market
caused a diplomatic storm. Under a previous agreement, the
Israeli provider, Partner Communications, was licensed
to use the Orange brand until 2025. But the two companies
announced Tuesday that they had signed a new agreement that
gives each the right to terminate the brand license agreement in
the next two years. (nyti.ms/1LTG1cx)
* Adding another female executive to its predominantly male
senior ranks, the Walt Disney Co on Tuesday named
Christine McCarthy as its next chief financial officer,
succeeding James Rasulo. (nyti.ms/1LGWDaC)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is paying a $7 million
penalty to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle
civil administrative charges that it did not maintain adequate
safeguards to prevent the trading incident that erroneously sent
thousands of stock options trades into the market two summers
ago, from occurring. (nyti.ms/1Hwf4xU)
* General Electric Co said on Tuesday that it had
agreed to sell a division that finances leveraged buyouts in
Europe to a unit of the Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation for about $2.2 billion. (nyti.ms/1HwfdBt)
* The French investment firm Wendel SA said on
Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire AlliedBarton Security
Services, one of the largest providers of security guards in the
United States, from the Blackstone Group for about $1.67
billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1GNn200)
* Under pressure from a prominent activist shareholder,
ConAgra Foods Inc announced plans on Tuesday to shed its
private-label brands operation - less than three years after
buying the business. (nyti.ms/1LBRvUk)
