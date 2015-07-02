July 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Any new bailout deal between Greece and its creditors is
likely to include harsher austerity measures based on an
increasingly grim economic outlook, analysts said. (nyti.ms/1f3wmWS)
* Puerto Rico's power authority, which supplies electricity
to the island's 3.6 million people, made a $415 million debt
payment that was due Wednesday after reaching a deal with its
bond insurers to borrow more money. (nyti.ms/1f3yvSs)
* The Justice Department moved on Wednesday to block General
Electric Co's plan to sell its famed home appliances
division to Electrolux AB of Sweden, as federal
regulators again showed a willingness to assert their antitrust
oversight. (nyti.ms/1FTrMiM)
* Ace Ltd's agreement to buy Chubb Corp, one
of the best-known names in the property insurance business,
brought talk that more consolidation is in store for the sector.
It is being led by Ace's chief executive, Evan Greenberg, scion
of a famous insurance family - one known for growing through
serial deal-making. (nyti.ms/1HuWlRA)
* PayPal, the online payments company weeks away from an
expected spinoff from eBay Inc, took a leap into the
growing digital money transfer business on Wednesday by
acquiring Xoom Corp, a big player in the field. (nyti.ms/1CLFK6s)
* The American public relations chief of Toyota Motor Corp
, Julie Hamp, resigned on Wednesday, the automaker said,
offering her notice from a Japanese jail after her arrest last
month on suspicion of illegally bringing a restricted painkiller
into the country. (nyti.ms/1T7YoyQ)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)