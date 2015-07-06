July 6 The following are the top stories on the
* Greeks delivered a shocking rebuff to Europe's leaders on
Sunday, decisively rejecting a deal offered by the country's
creditors in a historic vote that could redefine Greece's place
in Europe and shake the continent's financial stability. (nyti.ms/1H09Fd0)
* Greece's banks, closed since last Monday because they are
perilously low on cash, have been kept alive in recent weeks by
emergency loans from the European Central Bank. On Monday, the
central bank's policy makers plan to convene to determine how
much longer they are willing to prop up the Greek banks, now
that the country has essentially said no to the unpopular
dictates of the other eurozone countries. (nyti.ms/1KEZeSb)
* Asian stock markets dropped on Monday morning in early
trading but did not plunge, as investors reacted with muted
dismay to the results of the Greek referendum and showed
nervousness about steep declines in China's stock market over
the past three weeks. (nyti.ms/1KFcnKX)
* A failure to halt the sell-off in stocks in the last three
weeks has shaken Beijing's aura of invincibility and imperils
the global economy. (nyti.ms/1LN1VQT)
* As U.S. insurers grow larger, the effect on consumers
depends largely on how successfully other companies,
particularly those created or attracted by the Affordable Care
Act, can compete. (nyti.ms/1M5Ns0q)
