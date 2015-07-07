July 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took conciliatory steps, replacing his finance minister, Germany said it saw no basis for new negotiations as of yet. Germany continued to maintain a hard line with Athens on Monday, just a day after Greek voters decisively rejected a bailout deal from its creditors. But some European countries showed a willingness to soften the push for austerity that has proved so contentious.(nyti.ms/1Cj8jgB)

* Global stock markets mostly dropped on Monday but did not plunge, as investors reacted with muted dismay to the results of the Greek referendum and showed nervousness about steep declines in China's stock market over the last three weeks. (nyti.ms/1Hcp1NM)

* With a final accord in sight, the 12 nations negotiating a trans-Pacific trade agreement linking 40 percent of the global economy have set a last round of talks for late July on the remaining issues on the most ambitious trade deal in a generation. (nyti.ms/1S4GqLg)

* Though it has lately shown signs of a turnaround, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is once again struggling to impress with its earnings, missing analyst expectations in a preliminary report that suggested its operating profit had fallen for the seventh straight quarter. (nyti.ms/1fj47Uj)

* John Weinberg, a banker whose father and grandfather led Goldman Sachs for decades, is retiring after his own 32-year career at the firm. Weinberg, the co-head of Goldman's investment bank division until last year, is descended from Sidney Weinberg, who led Goldman in the middle of the last century, and John L. Weinberg, who led Goldman in the 1970s and 1980s. (nyti.ms/1UuiEwj)

* Goldman Sachs has reshaped its activism defense practice, days after the senior banker who led the team, William Anderson, defected to the boutique investment bank Evercore Partners. As part of the shift, Goldman has expanded the team's mission beyond helping companies defend themselves against activist hedge funds to a broader mission of helping them respond to investor reactions of all kinds. (nyti.ms/1HJxjOx) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)