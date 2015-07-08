July 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Frustrated European leaders gave Greece until Sunday to reach an agreement to save its collapsing economy from catastrophe after an emergency summit meeting on Tuesday ended without Athens offering a substantive new proposal to resolve its debt crisis. (nyti.ms/1KMmtd3)

* Congressional Republicans are using the budget process to try to dismantle President Obama's policies, setting up a fiscal feud this fall that could lead to a government shutdown. (nyti.ms/1dL4Pb3)

* Irish drug maker Horizon Pharma Plc said on Tuesday it had made an unsolicited offer to acquire its smaller U.S. rival Depomed Inc in an all-share deal valued at about $3 billion, the latest sign of the flurry of deal making in the drug industry. (nyti.ms/1Rjy4Ex)

* In Ecuador, Pope Francis declared that the country must resist exploiting natural riches for "short-term benefits," an implicit rebuke of President Rafael Correa's policies. (nyti.ms/1H9vxCx)

* Exor Spa, an Italian investment company, is seeking to sway PartnerRe Ltd investors to support its unsolicited offer over a merger agreement with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (nyti.ms/1Rjza37)

* With an eye toward the mainstream success of gay-themed films like "Philadelphia," Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has secured the rights to make a movie about the Supreme Court case that effectively legalized same-sex marriage. (nyti.ms/1JNBmvs)