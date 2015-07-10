July 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As details of the new offer emerged, it appeared that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was capitulating to demands on harsh terms that he previously urged his countrymen to reject. (nyti.ms/1JT4OAu)

* Hackers who intruded into the federal personnel agency's computer networks last year got sensitive information about 21.5 million individuals, officials said. (nyti.ms/1CsPMPb)

* The online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said that it had offered to acquire Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc in a deal that values its rival at more than 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion). (nyti.ms/1HgHRRH)

* Pope Francis offered a direct apology on Thursday for the complicity of the Roman Catholic Church in the oppression of Latin America during the colonial era, even as he called for a global social movement to shatter a "new colonialism" that has fostered inequality, materialism and the exploitation of the poor. (nyti.ms/1Mjsf3k)

* Honda Motor Co announced another multimillion-vehicle recall to replace airbags supplied by Takata Corp, this time targeting 4.5 million vehicles in Japan and other markets outside North America. (nyti.ms/1GaZ4Ky)

* The Italian oil field contractor Saipem Spa said that Gazprom, the Russian natural gas exporter, had canceled its 2.4 billion euro ($2.66 billion) contract to build a pipeline under the Black Sea. (nyti.ms/1D4qnGt)

* European antitrust officials filed formal charges against MasterCard Inc, accusing the company of setting artificially high fees for credit card transactions in the European Union. (nyti.ms/1UHFuRa)