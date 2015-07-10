BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
July 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As details of the new offer emerged, it appeared that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was capitulating to demands on harsh terms that he previously urged his countrymen to reject. (nyti.ms/1JT4OAu)
* Hackers who intruded into the federal personnel agency's computer networks last year got sensitive information about 21.5 million individuals, officials said. (nyti.ms/1CsPMPb)
* The online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said that it had offered to acquire Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc in a deal that values its rival at more than 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion). (nyti.ms/1HgHRRH)
* Pope Francis offered a direct apology on Thursday for the complicity of the Roman Catholic Church in the oppression of Latin America during the colonial era, even as he called for a global social movement to shatter a "new colonialism" that has fostered inequality, materialism and the exploitation of the poor. (nyti.ms/1Mjsf3k)
* Honda Motor Co announced another multimillion-vehicle recall to replace airbags supplied by Takata Corp, this time targeting 4.5 million vehicles in Japan and other markets outside North America. (nyti.ms/1GaZ4Ky)
* The Italian oil field contractor Saipem Spa said that Gazprom, the Russian natural gas exporter, had canceled its 2.4 billion euro ($2.66 billion) contract to build a pipeline under the Black Sea. (nyti.ms/1D4qnGt)
* European antitrust officials filed formal charges against MasterCard Inc, accusing the company of setting artificially high fees for credit card transactions in the European Union. (nyti.ms/1UHFuRa) ($1 = 0.6495 pounds) ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Compiled by Zara Macsarenhas in Bengaluru)
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)