* Greek banks opened their doors on Monday for the first time in three weeks. But with strict limits still in place on the flow of money, the battered economy was far from returning to normal. (nyti.ms/1g0iPzT)

* New York's financial regulator will take depositions this week in its inquiry into the Promontory Financial Group for potential conflicts of interest. (nyti.ms/1gLggl6)

* The Federal Reserve introduced new restraints that would apply solely to the nation's eight largest banks, which hold more than $10 trillion in loans and securities, as it tries to minimize the risks to the overall economy posed by large banks. The banks include big Wall Street firms like Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase and Co , which currently faces an estimated $12.5 billion financial shortfall under the new rules. (nyti.ms/1KgL6Pk)

* The executive editor of Gawker Media, Tommy Craggs, and the editor of Gawker, Max Read, quit in protest after founder Nick Denton removed an inflammatory post about a married media executive who was said to have sought a gay escort. (nyti.ms/1IeJkMg)

* Experts say a 2005 deposition in which Bill Cosby admits to philandering could be used against him, but they also point out that the burden of proof is high. (nyti.ms/1TNnFyx) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)