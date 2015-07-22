July 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* David Daleiden, an anti-abortion activist, has provoked a
storm with his video stings alleging that Planned Parenthood
clinics are selling tissue from aborted fetuses for profit, a
charge the group denies.(nyti.ms/1HQ4zjR)
* A dash-cam video showed that a state trooper threatened
Sandra Bland with a Taser when she was arrested after a traffic
stop three days before she was found hanging in her jail cell.
(nyti.ms/1JweUld)
* Officials say that Mohammod Abdulazeez, the gunman who
killed five service members last week in Chattanooga, searched
the Internet in the days leading up to the attack for Islamic
materials about martyrdom. (nyti.ms/1SATlVi)
* Four men in Florida and Israel were arrested in connection
with investment schemes that were said to be related to a
cyberattack at JPMorgan Chase and Co. (nyti.ms/1MnBoep)
* Apple Inc reported double-digit increases in
sales and profit for its fiscal third quarter, a rate of growth
that is highly unusual for a company of its size. While the
quarter's phone sales were one-third higher than a year ago, at
47.5 million, they fell short of analysts' estimates, and the
stock fell. (nyti.ms/1KjyOFM)
* A $7.5 billion accounting charge for Microsoft Corp's
acquisition of Nokia Oyj was a drag on the
software maker's fourth quarter. For its fiscal fourth quarter,
which ended June 30, Microsoft said its net loss was $3.2
billion, compared with a net income of $4.61 billion during the
same period last year. (nyti.ms/1CUoxgB)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)