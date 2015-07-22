July 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* David Daleiden, an anti-abortion activist, has provoked a storm with his video stings alleging that Planned Parenthood clinics are selling tissue from aborted fetuses for profit, a charge the group denies.(nyti.ms/1HQ4zjR)

* A dash-cam video showed that a state trooper threatened Sandra Bland with a Taser when she was arrested after a traffic stop three days before she was found hanging in her jail cell. (nyti.ms/1JweUld)

* Officials say that Mohammod Abdulazeez, the gunman who killed five service members last week in Chattanooga, searched the Internet in the days leading up to the attack for Islamic materials about martyrdom. (nyti.ms/1SATlVi)

* Four men in Florida and Israel were arrested in connection with investment schemes that were said to be related to a cyberattack at JPMorgan Chase and Co. (nyti.ms/1MnBoep)

* Apple Inc reported double-digit increases in sales and profit for its fiscal third quarter, a rate of growth that is highly unusual for a company of its size. While the quarter's phone sales were one-third higher than a year ago, at 47.5 million, they fell short of analysts' estimates, and the stock fell. (nyti.ms/1KjyOFM)

* A $7.5 billion accounting charge for Microsoft Corp's acquisition of Nokia Oyj was a drag on the software maker's fourth quarter. For its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30, Microsoft said its net loss was $3.2 billion, compared with a net income of $4.61 billion during the same period last year. (nyti.ms/1CUoxgB)