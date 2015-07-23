July 23 The following are the top stories on the
* The labor protest movement that fast-food workers in New
York City began nearly three years ago has led to higher wages
for workers all across the country. The increase would represent
a raise of more than 70 percent for fast-food workers earning
the state's current minimum wage of $8.75 an hour.(nyti.ms/1JgprFq)
* Anthem Inc, one of the country's biggest health
insurers, is closing in on a deal to buy Cigna Corp after
slightly sweetening its previous takeover offer, people briefed
on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1OnDFnt)
*SGN, one of the largest mobile game studios in the United
States, announces a $130 million investment from Netmarble
Games, a mobile game publisher in South Korea. (nyti.ms/1SDqzDz)
* Donald Trump's financial disclosure form, made public on
Wednesday, contained wide ranges for asset values and incomes
that made it impossible to calculate his net worth or income
with precision. (nyti.ms/1fnwSP4)
* The Greek Parliament approved a package of financial and
judicial changes that the country's creditors had said must be
in place before negotiations for a bailout could begin. (nyti.ms/1TQngeU)
* Qualcomm Inc's net income was down 47 percent
from a year ago, and the company said it would eliminate 15
percent of its work force. (nyti.ms/1DwFRDo)
* Bank of America Corp's Chief Financial Officer,
Bruce Thompson, who was once considered a candidate to replace
the bank's chief, is stepping down by the end of the month. (nyti.ms/1IjXA6g)
* As the United Automobile Workers union enters talks on new
contracts with the Detroit car companies, perhaps its biggest
worry is losing vehicle production to lower-wage nations like
Mexico. (nyti.ms/1OnDAQw)
