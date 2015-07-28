Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has found a neat exit from its Mylan NV mess. Teva, an Israeli pharmaceutical firm, had been locked in a bitter battle to take over Mylan. Now it has agreed to buy the generic business from Allergan Plc for $40.5 billion. (nyti.ms/1evy6Hb)
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could pay up to $105 million in addition to giving authority to an independent monitor to oversee safety operations, buying back defective vehicles and paying consumers to participate in a Jeep recall. (nyti.ms/1Jr8qIO)
* Comcast Corp and Discovery Communications Inc announced Monday that they had reached a multiyear agreement over the fees Comcast pays to carry Discovery networks. (nyti.ms/1I61Xyh)
* McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the owner of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and S&P Capital IQ, said on Monday that it had agreed to buy the financial data and information provider SNL Financial for $2.2 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1JMTYq9) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.