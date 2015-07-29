July 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* American International Group Inc said on Tuesday
that it had hired Douglas Dachille as its chief investment
officer, succeeding a longtime executive in the role. (nyti.ms/1Da43jV)
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Tuesday
that it intended to further reduce its stake in the Citizens
Financial Group Inc, the American retail bank it spun
off in an initial public offering last year. (nyti.ms/1eyDUQi)
* The industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc
said on Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire Elster,
which manufactures water and gas meters and control devices,
from Melrose Industries for 3.3 billion pounds, or about $5.1
billion, in cash. (nyti.ms/1I8RzpA)
* Zurich Insurance Group AG said on Tuesday that
it was considering making an offer for its smaller British rival
RSA Insurance Group Plc. One of Europe's largest
insurers, Zurich said it had made its interest public in
response to "market speculation" that it was evaluating a bid
for RSA. (nyti.ms/1h47WwY)
* Digital payments startup Stripe, based in San Francisco,
said on Tuesday that it had raised new funding from investors
like Visa Inc, American Express Co and Sequoia
Capital, among others, valuing the young company at $5 billion.
(nyti.ms/1KxUtHE)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)