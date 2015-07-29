July 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* American International Group Inc said on Tuesday that it had hired Douglas Dachille as its chief investment officer, succeeding a longtime executive in the role. (nyti.ms/1Da43jV)

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Tuesday that it intended to further reduce its stake in the Citizens Financial Group Inc, the American retail bank it spun off in an initial public offering last year. (nyti.ms/1eyDUQi)

* The industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc said on Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire Elster, which manufactures water and gas meters and control devices, from Melrose Industries for 3.3 billion pounds, or about $5.1 billion, in cash. (nyti.ms/1I8RzpA)

* Zurich Insurance Group AG said on Tuesday that it was considering making an offer for its smaller British rival RSA Insurance Group Plc. One of Europe's largest insurers, Zurich said it had made its interest public in response to "market speculation" that it was evaluating a bid for RSA. (nyti.ms/1h47WwY)

* Digital payments startup Stripe, based in San Francisco, said on Tuesday that it had raised new funding from investors like Visa Inc, American Express Co and Sequoia Capital, among others, valuing the young company at $5 billion. (nyti.ms/1KxUtHE)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)