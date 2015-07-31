July 31 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SunGard is in talks to sell itself to Fidelity National
Information Services Inc, a big service provider for
banks, people briefed on the matter said on Thursday. Such a
deal could value SunGard at more than $8 billion, one of those
people said. (nyti.ms/1OS2d91)
* Wells Fargo & Co announced on Thursday that it was
ending all mortgage marketing services and desk rental
agreements with builders and real estate brokers. These
arrangements are widespread throughout the highly competitive
mortgage industry, where lenders scrap to find eligible
borrowers. (nyti.ms/1fNvUf5)
* Fitness chain SoulCycle filed for an initial public
offering on Thursday, hoping to take advantage of swelling
interest in workouts. (nyti.ms/1MWRvfW)
* The European private equity firm PAI Partners said on
Thursday that it had signed an agreement to sell the air cargo
services company Swissport International to the owner of Hainan
Airlines of China for 2.7 billion Swiss francs, or about $2.8
billion. (nyti.ms/1IO6zyU)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)