* Puerto Rico defaulted on a $58 million bond payment on
Monday, a risky move that seemed to intensify the pressure on
creditors for broader debt renegotiation, but might also make
future borrowing far more difficult. (nyti.ms/1IIK5NI)
* Alpha Natural Resources, once a powerhouse of
the American coal industry, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection on Monday so it may emerge from the grip of a $3
billion debt at a time when utilities are switching to natural
gas and coal prices are plummeting. (nyti.ms/1E5zjf3)
* Pimco on Monday disclosed that the Securities and Exchange
Commission was considering filing an enforcement action over
potential trading infractions that took place during the early
days of the Pimco Total Return ETF, which started in February
2012. (nyti.ms/1M8isQO)
* Chinese stock market regulators have suspended more than
30 trading accounts, including one owned by the brokerage unit
of the big American hedge fund Citadel, as they continue trying
to stabilize the country's volatile markets. (nyti.ms/1MJ2cWx)
* Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications company,
said on Monday that it had sold its Here digital mapping unit to
a consortium of German automakers for 2.8 billion euros, or
about $3 billion. (nyti.ms/1IUYMPN)
* The Irish drug maker Horizon Pharma Plc said on
Monday that it would seek a special shareholder meeting to
replace the directors of Depomed Inc, its smaller
American rival, as it continued to pressure the company to
engage in takeover talks. (nyti.ms/1DmbrsU)
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired a longtime
deal specialist in the consumer and retail industries to join
its mergers practice. The firm said in an internal memorandum on
Monday that it had hired Richard Peacock from Goldman Sachs to
focus on the two industries. He will serve as a managing
director and be based in New York when he joins in October. (nyti.ms/1IIKhwp)
* The Italian investment company Exor said on
Monday that it had agreed to acquire PartnerRe Ltd for
$6.9 billion in cash, ending a months-long pursuit and a battle
with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for the Bermuda insurer.
(nyti.ms/1M1RRU9)
