* General Electric Co is announcing on Wednesday a push into computer-based services, connecting sensors that are on machines to distant computing centers where data will be scanned for insights around things like performance, maintenance and supplies. The company plans to spend about $500 million annually building the business, according to the executive in charge. (nyti.ms/1W0DtQv)

* Shire Plc, which last year had sought to sell itself to AbbVie Inc, disclosed that its $30 billion offer for the biopharmaceutical company Baxalta Inc had been rebuffed last month. The rejection of the offer was affirmed later on Tuesday, as Baxalta said that its board and advisers had reviewed Shire's proposal and concluded that it "significantly undervalues" the biopharmaceutical company. (nyti.ms/1hiHsYV)

* After more than a decade under private equity ownership, and two different sets of investors, Neiman Marcus - home to $10,000 gowns and sometimes outlandish Christmas presents - is preparing to head back to the stock market. The high-end retailer filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering, paving the way for its current owners to exit after their $6 billion takeover of the company just under two years ago. (nyti.ms/1hiHvUy)

* Netflix Inc announced on Tuesday that it was starting an unlimited leave policy for new mothers and fathers for the first year after the birth or adoption of a child. As part of the new maternity and paternity policy, employees will receive their normal pay. They will be able to return to work part time or full time, and they may also return to work and then take additional time off, if needed. (nyti.ms/1KPpgCB)

* To oversee international expansion, the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is turning to a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive who has long worked with the Chinese Internet giant. Alibaba on Tuesday named Michael Evans, who already serves on its board, as its president. (nyti.ms/1Ijl4Hu)

