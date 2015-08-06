Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
Aug 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Activist investor William Ackman has built up a $5.5 billion stake in Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate, in a bet that the food company may be a target as the industry consolidates. (nyti.ms/1IYjRZP)
* After a long delay and plenty of resistance from corporations, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved in a 3-to-2 vote on Wednesday a rule that would require most public companies to regularly reveal the ratio of the chief executive's pay to that of the average employee. (nyti.ms/1T5o5Ox)
* The shoemaker Adidas announced on Wednesday that it had acquired all outstanding shares of Runtastic, a European maker of fitness apps and wearable activity trackers, in a deal that valued Runtastic at 220 million euros, or about $239 million. (nyti.ms/1Nbgyw3) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.