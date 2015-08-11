Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The majority of Spain's new jobs are part-time and offer low wages, experts say, and some employees are expected to do hours of unpaid work. (nyti.ms/1PhLgF2)

* Google Inc is reorganizing under a new name - Alphabet - and separating its moneymaking businesses from the moonshot ones. (nyti.ms/1TiGqx2)

* Warren Buffett's $354 billion industrial empire, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday that it would buy Precision Castparts Corp for $32 billion. (nyti.ms/1IVc4Wm)

* The investment arm of Guggenheim Partners has agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to disclose a $50 million loan by a client to one of its senior executives. (nyti.ms/1UzYU9p)

* Shake Shack, one of the many upstart burger chains that are redefining the American fast-food hamburger, reported quarterly sales on Monday that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The company's same-store sales, or what it calls "same-shack sales," grew 12.9 percent compared with 4.5 percent in the same quarter last year. (nyti.ms/1IGwpiN)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)