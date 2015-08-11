Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The majority of Spain's new jobs are part-time and offer
low wages, experts say, and some employees are expected to do
hours of unpaid work. (nyti.ms/1PhLgF2)
* Google Inc is reorganizing under a new name -
Alphabet - and separating its moneymaking businesses from the
moonshot ones. (nyti.ms/1TiGqx2)
* Warren Buffett's $354 billion industrial empire, Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, said on Monday that it would buy
Precision Castparts Corp for $32 billion. (nyti.ms/1IVc4Wm)
* The investment arm of Guggenheim Partners has agreed to
pay $20 million to settle charges by the Securities and Exchange
Commission that it failed to disclose a $50 million loan by a
client to one of its senior executives. (nyti.ms/1UzYU9p)
* Shake Shack, one of the many upstart burger
chains that are redefining the American fast-food hamburger,
reported quarterly sales on Monday that surpassed Wall Street's
expectations. The company's same-store sales, or what it calls
"same-shack sales," grew 12.9 percent compared with 4.5 percent
in the same quarter last year. (nyti.ms/1IGwpiN)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)