* The Greek government on Tuesday appeared to be on the verge of clinching a deal for a new international bailout worth as much as $95 billion in exchange for accepting harsh austerity terms and making sweeping changes to the way the country does business. Even if it becomes final, the bailout deal would grant Greece billions of euros in fresh aid to avoid an imminent default but would not help revive the Greek economy. (nyti.ms/1f6LHF1)

* A consortium of investors led by the private equity firm the Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire the data storage company Veritas Technologies from Symantec Corp for $8 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1J1pg0j)

* Eight days after it defaulted on bond payments for the first time, the government of Puerto Rico said on Tuesday that it planned to issue $750 million more in bonds for an array of construction and maintenance projects. (nyti.ms/1L53BGS)

* General Electric Co continued its campaign to shrink its huge finance arm, announcing on Tuesday that it will sell its health care lending business to Capital One Financial Corp for about $9 billion. (nyti.ms/1MnhJeL) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)