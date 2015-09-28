Sept 28 The following are the top stories on the
- Netflix Inc plans to announce on Monday that it
has landed global streaming rights to 'Jane the Virgin', the
critically acclaimed CW telenovela about a virgin who ends up
accidentally pregnant; 'Zoo', the CBS thriller about violent
animal attacks; and the post-apocalyptic drama 'Colony'. (nyti.ms/1PIzbbQ)
- India and its 1.25 billion residents have become the
hottest growth opportunity - the new China - for American
Internet companies. Blocked from China itself or frustrated by
the onerous demands of its government, companies like Facebook
Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc, as
well as start-ups and investors, see India as the next best
thing. (nyti.ms/1NWc0M6)
- Gary Reback, who persuaded the federal government to bring
a case against Microsoft Corp in the 1990s, is now
pursuing a case against Google Inc. Brussels has become the
venue of choice for United States antitrust lawyers and
technology companies, which find European authorities more
receptive to their complaints that Google is using the power of
its search business to snuff out competitors. (nyti.ms/1h1wWEC)
- The pledges that countries are making to battle climate
change would still allow the world to heat up by more than 6
degrees Fahrenheit, a new analysis shows, a level that
scientists say is likely to produce catastrophes ranging from
food shortages to widespread extinctions of plant and animal
life. (nyti.ms/1FuJpMY)
