- Meadow Rain Walker, the daughter of the "Fast & Furious"
star Paul Walker, filed a suit in Los Angeles against Porsche
cars North America and its parent company, Porsche Automobil
Holding SE, among others, claiming the carmaker left
crucial safety features off the high-powered Carrera GT in which
Paul Walker died in 2013. (nyti.ms/1FyJorc)
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc ended its expensive and
fruitless nine-year effort to explore for oil in the Alaskan
Arctic, a $7 billion investment, in another sign that the entire
industry is trimming its ambitions in the wake of collapsing oil
prices. (nyti.ms/1Vk00Kj)
- Switzerland's Competition Commission said it had begun
investigating seven financial institutions, including the Swiss
banks UBS and Julius Baer, over potential
collusion to manipulate the precious-metals market. (nyti.ms/1PKC3VA)
- Private equity and hedge fund firms have bought more than
100,000 troubled mortgages at a discount from banks and federal
housing agencies, emerging as aggressive liquidators for the
remains of the mortgage crisis that erupted nearly a decade ago.
(nyti.ms/1MCCvVf)
- The Nexstar Broadcasting Group said it had made
an unsolicited offer to buy Media General for $1.85
billion in cash and stock, potentially upending Media General's
recent bid for Meredith Corp. (nyti.ms/1NYDMb4)
