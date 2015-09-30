Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the
- The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday of the
large positions that mutual funds in the United States have
built in high-yielding bonds issued by risky companies in
America and in emerging markets around the world. The warning
comes at a time of increased nervousness about China and other
emerging markets like Brazil. (nyti.ms/1LNZUog)
- Drawn by better fuel economy and lower prices, European
consumers have long leaned toward diesel, even with the
ecological drawbacks. (nyti.ms/1VqAWvW)
- Just days after China and the United States hailed a
high-level agreement limiting cyberattacks, a former commander
of one of the Chinese military's top hacking units lashed out at
American Internet policy, in a sign of how far apart Beijing and
Washington remain on technology issues. (nyti.ms/1LjjB8I)
- Robert Wolf, the financier who is a confidant of President
Obama, is raising his bet on an industry that has already drawn
names like Amazon.com and GoPro Inc and top
venture capital firms like Accel Partners and Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers. Wolf's advisory firm plans to announce on
Wednesday that it is spinning off its drone-services arm into a
separate company. (nyti.ms/1MZDjqp)
- Puerto Rican officials seeking a way out of more than $72
billion of debt were told by a Senate panel the numbers they
were using to make their case were too sketchy to persuade
lawmakers to help. (nyti.ms/1KQSRXy)
