Oct 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Mexican government put five oil production blocks up for auction on Wednesday and awarded three, a much more successful outcome than the first such auction in July. This was well above the average for similar auctions in Latin America. (nyti.ms/1VoF4SB)

- The slump in China's sprawling manufacturing sector continued to worsen in September, data released on Thursday showed, the latest sign that the country's economic slowdown appears to be sharpening. (nyti.ms/1iMYAX7)

- Trade ministers for the United States and 11 other Pacific nations gathered in Atlanta on Wednesday to try to reach agreement on the largest regional free-trade pact ever. But differences persist, and antitrade blasts from American presidential candidates have not eased prospects for any deal. (nyti.ms/1hcunQ1)

- A court on Wednesday postponed the trial of two French executives from Uber who are facing criminal charges of illegally organizing taxi services through the company's low-cost UberPop service. (nyti.ms/1P6yVoT)

- The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that global growth would probably be weaker this year as the world economy confronts a host of problems, including a refugee crisis in Europe, an economic slowdown in China and a pending rise in United States interest rates. (nyti.ms/1LltkLT)

- The mining giant Rio Tinto said Wednesday that it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in an Australian coal mine for $606 million as it seeks to reduce debt by selling assets as commodity prices are mired in a global slump. (nyti.ms/1KSXosK) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)