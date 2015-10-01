BRIEF-Russ Reid, Grizzard to merge
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Mexican government put five oil production blocks up for auction on Wednesday and awarded three, a much more successful outcome than the first such auction in July. This was well above the average for similar auctions in Latin America. (nyti.ms/1VoF4SB)
- The slump in China's sprawling manufacturing sector continued to worsen in September, data released on Thursday showed, the latest sign that the country's economic slowdown appears to be sharpening. (nyti.ms/1iMYAX7)
- Trade ministers for the United States and 11 other Pacific nations gathered in Atlanta on Wednesday to try to reach agreement on the largest regional free-trade pact ever. But differences persist, and antitrade blasts from American presidential candidates have not eased prospects for any deal. (nyti.ms/1hcunQ1)
- A court on Wednesday postponed the trial of two French executives from Uber who are facing criminal charges of illegally organizing taxi services through the company's low-cost UberPop service. (nyti.ms/1P6yVoT)
- The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that global growth would probably be weaker this year as the world economy confronts a host of problems, including a refugee crisis in Europe, an economic slowdown in China and a pending rise in United States interest rates. (nyti.ms/1LltkLT)
- The mining giant Rio Tinto said Wednesday that it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in an Australian coal mine for $606 million as it seeks to reduce debt by selling assets as commodity prices are mired in a global slump. (nyti.ms/1KSXosK) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: