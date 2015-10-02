Oct 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United Automobile Workers union plans to resume discussions with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles after nearly two-thirds of the company's hourly workers rejected a proposed new contract which included wage increases and bonuses but failed to put a cap on the number of lower-paid workers. (nyti.ms/1WAVeWa)

- Amazon said that it would stop selling devices from Apple Inc and Google Inc that compete with its own streaming media players. The unusual move for Amazon is not about retail sales, but rather about shoring up its Fire TV streaming devices, which are crucial to its vision for the future. (nyti.ms/1KUPMWu)

- With Germany's biggest corporation, Volkswagen AG , undergoing the worst crisis in its modern history, new questions are being raised about what some see as the too-cozy relationship between Germany's leaders and its auto industry. (nyti.ms/1OL0pRX)

- Bayer AG said it would lower the expected price range for the planned initial public offering of its polymer business, Covestro AG, amid a volatile period in global stock markets. (nyti.ms/1VrBneG)

- German prosecutors looking into possible criminal fraud in the Volkswagen AG's emissions scandal backtracked from earlier statements and said that there was no formal investigation of Martin Winterkorn, who was chief executive of the automaker until his resignation a week ago. (nyti.ms/1ObMHri)

- A new front opened in Puerto Rico's debt battle as the island's powerful Government Development Bank went to court, seeking $400 million in local property tax revenue it said was being illegally held by a local collection agency. (nyti.ms/1L8cwG1)

- Under growing pressure to join in an international accord to battle climate change, India announced its long-term plan to reduce its rate of planet-warming greenhouse gas pollution and to aggressively ramp up its production of solar power, hydropower and wind energy. (nyti.ms/1PRpqrX)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)