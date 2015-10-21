Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Luxury carmaker Ferrari NV priced its initial
public offering on Tuesday at $52 a share, the top end of an
expected price range, raising more than $894 million for its
corporate parent, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. (nyti.ms/1MSShgV)
- Yum Brands Inc, the restaurant company that owns
KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, said on Tuesday that it intended
to split off its Chinese operations into a separate company.(nyti.ms/1hRQXxD)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to completing a deal
to spin off a large private equity unit that has operated within
the bank, a person briefed on the deal said on Tuesday. The deal
would push Highbridge Capital Management's $22 billion private
equity portfolio outside JPMorgan, though the bank would keep a
minority stake, the person said. (nyti.ms/1Ln4FTW)
- Credit Agricole SA, the big French bank
suspected of transferring billions of dollars on behalf of Iran
and other countries, has agreed to pay $787 million to resolve
an array of investigations, state and federal authorities
announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1LCGuPh)
- Genetic testing company 23andMe is announcing on Wednesday
that it will begin providing customers with health information
again, though much less than before and with FDA approval. The
company became a Silicon Valley sensation by providing consumers
with health and ancestry information based on a sample of their
saliva, but suffered a setback when the FDA told it to stop
presenting health data in 2013. (nyti.ms/1RmVzrY)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)