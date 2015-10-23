Oct 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said on Thursday that the agency has expanded its
investigation of potentially defective Takata Corp
airbags to include side airbags. (nyti.ms/1NWPTHs)
- Pandora Media Inc, the Internet radio service,
announced that it had reached a $90 million settlement over
royalties for older songs. The settlement resolves one aspect of
a dispute over an obscure legal point - Federal copyright
protection applies only to recordings made after 1972, with a
patchwork of state laws applying to earlier recordings. (nyti.ms/1MHAnJx)
- Google, now called Alphabet, reported strong
growth in the third-quarter and said that it would give
investors some of their money back by buying back shares of its
own stock. (nyti.ms/1MWlXd5)
- Amazon.com Inc reported on Thursday that it made
$79 million in the third quarter, or 17 cents a share. That is
pocket change, considering the size of Amazon, but it was an
unexpected development as analysts had been forecasting a small
loss. (nyti.ms/1PKffYq)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)