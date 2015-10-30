Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The nation's three largest drug benefit managers said on
Thursday that they would cease doing business with a mysterious
pharmacy that has been bolstering sales of products made by
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. Express Scripts Holding
Co, CVS Health Corp and OptumRx said they would
stop paying for drugs dispensed by the pharmacy, Philidor Rx
Services.(nyti.ms/1XD7S7r)
- Both Pfizer Inc and Allergan PLC, which
makes Botox and has its tax domicile in Ireland, confirmed on
Thursday that they were in friendly talks to combine, a move
that would create a pharmaceutical behemoth. With the market
value of the smaller Allergan at nearly $120 billion, it would
be the biggest merger in a banner year for deal making and the
biggest takeover ever in health care.(nyti.ms/1WmoEFe)
- Deutsche Bank AG said on Thursday that it
planned to cut as many as 35,000 jobs through internal cuts and
the sale of businesses over the next two years as part of an
overhaul by John Cryan, the bank's new co-chief executive, to
simplify the lender and improve its returns. (nyti.ms/1MwSt6M)
- After an investigation by federal regulators, Honda Motor
Co said on Thursday that it would recall more than
300,000 2008-9 Accords because the side airbags could deploy
without the vehicle being in a crash. Honda said it was aware of
19 minor injuries. (nyti.ms/1iohhjn)
- A former top prosecutor in New York City has been
appointed the federal monitor for General Motors Co after
its agreement last month to pay $900 million to end a United
States criminal investigation over a lethal defect in its
vehicle ignition switches. The appointee, Bart Schwartz,
formerly chief of the criminal division in the United States
attorney's office in Manhattan, will review policies and
practices at GM, including the adequacy of the automaker's
procedures for addressing defects. (nyti.ms/1GNWrFE)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)