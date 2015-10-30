Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The nation's three largest drug benefit managers said on Thursday that they would cease doing business with a mysterious pharmacy that has been bolstering sales of products made by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. Express Scripts Holding Co, CVS Health Corp and OptumRx said they would stop paying for drugs dispensed by the pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services.(nyti.ms/1XD7S7r)

- Both Pfizer Inc and Allergan PLC, which makes Botox and has its tax domicile in Ireland, confirmed on Thursday that they were in friendly talks to combine, a move that would create a pharmaceutical behemoth. With the market value of the smaller Allergan at nearly $120 billion, it would be the biggest merger in a banner year for deal making and the biggest takeover ever in health care.(nyti.ms/1WmoEFe)

- Deutsche Bank AG said on Thursday that it planned to cut as many as 35,000 jobs through internal cuts and the sale of businesses over the next two years as part of an overhaul by John Cryan, the bank's new co-chief executive, to simplify the lender and improve its returns. (nyti.ms/1MwSt6M)

- After an investigation by federal regulators, Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that it would recall more than 300,000 2008-9 Accords because the side airbags could deploy without the vehicle being in a crash. Honda said it was aware of 19 minor injuries. (nyti.ms/1iohhjn)

- A former top prosecutor in New York City has been appointed the federal monitor for General Motors Co after its agreement last month to pay $900 million to end a United States criminal investigation over a lethal defect in its vehicle ignition switches. The appointee, Bart Schwartz, formerly chief of the criminal division in the United States attorney's office in Manhattan, will review policies and practices at GM, including the adequacy of the automaker's procedures for addressing defects. (nyti.ms/1GNWrFE)

