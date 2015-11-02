Nov 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Burdened by debt and struggling to meet its financial
obligations, Freedom Communications, the media company that owns
The Orange County Register, filed for bankruptcy protection on
Sunday with an eye toward selling the company to the publisher
and a group of local investors. (nyti.ms/1GWrora)
- The potential explanations for the fatal Egyptian Sinai
crash include several possibilities, from a sudden mechanical or
structural failure to a terrorist attack. (nyti.ms/1Wq9WT3)
- Meeting for the first time in three years, leaders from
China, Japan and South Korea agreed on Sunday that they would
meet annually and work toward greater trade ties, even as they
continued to wrangle over territorial and historical disputes.
(nyti.ms/1NjXQFb)
- Roller coasters and other rides based on the "Hunger
Games" movies will anchor new theme parks in the United States
and China, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp chief brand
officer said. (nyti.ms/1XJ9KM0)
- With a clause in complex contracts that few people read,
corporations have insulated themselves from lawsuits and locked
Americans into a system where arbitrators overwhelmingly favor
business. (nyti.ms/1Mb4aOB)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)