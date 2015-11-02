Nov 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Burdened by debt and struggling to meet its financial obligations, Freedom Communications, the media company that owns The Orange County Register, filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday with an eye toward selling the company to the publisher and a group of local investors. (nyti.ms/1GWrora)

- The potential explanations for the fatal Egyptian Sinai crash include several possibilities, from a sudden mechanical or structural failure to a terrorist attack. (nyti.ms/1Wq9WT3)

- Meeting for the first time in three years, leaders from China, Japan and South Korea agreed on Sunday that they would meet annually and work toward greater trade ties, even as they continued to wrangle over territorial and historical disputes. (nyti.ms/1NjXQFb)

- Roller coasters and other rides based on the "Hunger Games" movies will anchor new theme parks in the United States and China, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp chief brand officer said. (nyti.ms/1XJ9KM0)

- With a clause in complex contracts that few people read, corporations have insulated themselves from lawsuits and locked Americans into a system where arbitrators overwhelmingly favor business. (nyti.ms/1Mb4aOB) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)