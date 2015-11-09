Nov 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG's recent disclosure that it reported false fuel economy and carbon dioxide readings to European regulators was prompted by an internal whistle-blower, the company said on Sunday. Efforts to discover who was responsible for misconduct at the German carmaker have been hampered by a culture of silence and a fear of delivering bad news to superiors. (nyti.ms/1NDLB6C)

- Egyptian military intelligence on Sunday detained an investigative journalist who is also the founder of Egypt's premier human rights group on charges of publishing false news, raising alarms about attempts to suppress domestic dissent as the government grapples with questions about the crash of a Russian passenger jet. (nyti.ms/1GS9iXJ)

- Even as they emerge from the post-financial-crisis haze, bankers are seeing few signs that their institutions and their bonuses will stage a full recovery anytime soon. Bonuses in the financial industry this year are expected to fall 5 to 10 percent, according to an annual report being released Monday by the compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates. It is the first year since 2011 that compensation for the industry as a whole is expected to drop. (nyti.ms/1PjZdFu)

- Successful stations are venturing into online streaming, but also playing to traditional strengths like thoughtfully curating playlists and championing new artists. (nyti.ms/1kjOTkd)

- David Harleston, an executive who serves as general counsel for media company Al Jazeera America, has helped oversee lawsuits against DirecTV and Al Gore. There are wrongful-termination cases brought by former employees who accuse the news channel of fostering a sexist and anti-Semitic environment. But according to court officials, there are no records that indicate Harleston is licensed to practice law in New York State, where Al Jazeera America has its headquarters. He has also not been admitted in any other jurisdiction, according to research by The New York Times. (nyti.ms/1Mu5lZI) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)