Nov 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Greece's international bailout program has hit snags,
delaying release of the next payout of rescue money. Despite a
weekend of negotiations over telephone, Greek officials and the
country's foreign creditors remained at odds. (nyti.ms/1WO0GTy)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd held preliminary
discussions with Norfolk Southern Corp, one of the
handful of operators, who control the roughly 95,000 miles of
top-quality railroad tracks in the U.S., for a takeover. The two
railroads ultimately may not reach a deal. (nyti.ms/1SemGpB)
- Volkswagen AG said it would begin talks with
worker representatives about how to cut costs - in the latest
sign that the company's crisis over cheating on emissions tests
is taking a heavy toll. The German automaker said it would offer
up to $1,000 to owners of diesel cars in the U.S. affected by
the scandal. (nyti.ms/1HDZfjO)
- Local leaders of United Automobile Workers on Monday
endorsed a proposed labor agreement with Ford Motor Company,
that is slightly richer than contracts agreed to by union
workers at General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV. The move by the union leadership paves
a way for voting on the four-year agreement by more than 52,000
Ford workers. (nyti.ms/1M3jvzi)
- William Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital
Management, responded aggressively to the media's coverage of a
four-hour conference call that he held on Oct. 30. The call was
held to defend his hedge fund's 21-million-share stake in
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Valeant's
stock price plunged more than 60 percent over the last several
months because of its controversial pricing tactics. (nyti.ms/1lhJGK3)
- A slowdown in international trade could be a harbinger of
a new recession for the world's leading economies, the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in
its world economic outlook. (nyti.ms/20ID4Vm)
- Even as the world shifts toward lower-carbon forms of
energy, the changes are happening too slowly to keep global
temperatures from rising to dangerous levels in the coming
decades, International Energy Agency said in its report. (nyti.ms/1lhJQRy)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)