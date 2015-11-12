Nov 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said on Wednesday that it had completed an agreement to acquire its closest rival, SABMiller Plc, for nearly $106 billion, creating what it said would be the first "truly global brewer." (nyti.ms/1kqB1oj)

- On Tuesday, T-Mobile US Inc, the nation's third-largest wireless carrier, said customers could stream as many videos as they want. Many customers cheered the announcement. But supporters of new net neutrality rules urged the Federal Communications Commission, which passed the rules this year after acrimonious debate, to consider taking up the issue.(nyti.ms/1kObLbn)

- The Internet conglomerate IAC/InterActiveCorp offered on Wednesday to buy Angie's List Inc, the repository of online reviews for home repairs and other services, for about $512 million, taking its offer public after being rebuffed. (nyti.ms/1kqCJ9a)

- Airbnb on Wednesday introduced a lengthy treatise pledging a renewed spirit of cooperation with local governments. Called the Airbnb Community Compact, the document outlines several ways that the popular company plans to work with municipalities. (nyti.ms/1NsnSlq)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)