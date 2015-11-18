Nov 18 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Gawker.com, a site that pioneered the knowing, irreverent
tone that has come to define web journalism, will switch from
covering New York and media, as it has done since its founding
in 2003, to focus on politics, according to a memo sent to the
staff on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1Ll1bhj)
- Martha Stewart has ditched eBay Inc, taking her
American Made store to Amazon.com Inc's Handmade
marketplace, as the e-commerce giant flexes its muscle in the
burgeoning online market for handcrafted goods. (nyti.ms/1Ll1ite)
- Greece and its international creditors said on Tuesday
they reached an agreement on the country's next round of
economic changes, a deal that is meant to unlock as much as 12
billion euros ($12.77 billion) in loan money. (nyti.ms/1Ll1kkN)
- Lyft, the ride-hailing start-up, is seeking to raise new
capital, four people briefed on the round said, as Uber
Technologies Inc, its larger rival, also ramps up
conversations with investors about another private fund raising.
(nyti.ms/1Ll1AAq)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday that
it sent an offer letter to Norfolk Southern Corp,
proposing a merger that would reshape the North American rail
industry. (nyti.ms/1Ll1FEc)
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)