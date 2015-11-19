Nov 19 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Square Inc priced its initial public offering at $9
after it was unable to get demand from investors within the $11
to $13 range it was seeking. (nyti.ms/1I0fgRn)
- Pfizer Inc is nearing a deal to buy Allergan Plc
, a rival drug maker that has its headquarters in
Ireland, for as much as $150 billion, potentially helping the
company move its corporate citizenship abroad and reduce its tax
bill, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1I0fqrX)
- Leaders of United Automobile Workers union said on
Wednesday that a slight majority of workers at Ford Motor Co
have so far voted against a proposed new labor agreement.
(nyti.ms/1I0fzvi)
- Robert Dall, an investment banker and pioneer of the
mortgage bond market on Wall Street, died on Sunday at Lenox
Hill Hospital in Manhattan. He was 81. (nyti.ms/1PBhfTW)
- The New York attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, has
named two top lieutenants, who will split oversight of criminal
and civil cases brought by the office. (nyti.ms/1PBhhv9)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)