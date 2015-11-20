Nov 20 The following are the top stories on the
The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal regulators on Thursday approved a genetically
engineered salmon as fit for human consumption, making it the
first genetically altered animal to be cleared for American
supermarkets and dinner tables. (nyti.ms/1kJKB65)
- With less than 24 hours before the release of Adele's
first album in nearly five years, the major digital music
services were informed that "25" would not be available for
streaming, according to three people with direct knowledge of
the plans. (nyti.ms/1kJKMye)
- UnitedHealth Group Inc, one of the nation's
largest health insurance companies, stunned investors on
Thursday morning when it significantly lowered its profit
estimates, placing the blame for an expected loss of hundreds of
millions of dollars on selling individual policies under the
federal health care law. (nyti.ms/1kJKWpd)
- The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service on
Thursday issued new rules aimed at discouraging American
companies from moving their headquarters abroad in search of
lower tax rates. (nyti.ms/1kJKY0k)
- Google said on Thursday that Diane Greene, one of its
board members, would now head its cloud business that caters to
companies. (nyti.ms/1kJL9sB)
