- The decline in impact of the day after Thanksgiving suggests a shift in the way consumers spend. They're going online more, and buying furnishings instead of sweaters. (nyti.ms/1PQ47KP)

- Volkswagen AG must recall more than 125,000 cars and pay $12.3 million in fines after South Korea's investigation found that the carmaker illegally manipulated an emissions device. (nyti.ms/1PQ4hSg)

- A broad investigation into corruption at Petrobras , Brazil's state-owned oil company, widened with the arrests of a sitting senator and one of the country's top finance executives. (nyti.ms/1PQ4lSb)

- A House report called the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau's methodology for determining discriminatory auto lending practices "junk science." (nyti.ms/1PQ4llf)

- Verizon Communications Inc is introducing a television ad encouraging people to enjoy family and friends rather than their small screens. (nyti.ms/1PQ4nJL) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)