- The once-booming gambling industry in Macau now confronts an array of obstacles, ranging from restrictive local policies to China's economic slowdown and crackdown on corruption. (nyti.ms/1HrlWgG)

- Luis Stuhlberger, whose fund has had a remarkable run in Brazil, has grown increasingly bearish about his country's economic outlook. (nyti.ms/1HrmfrI)

- Canada's new Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has moved climate change policy to the top of the country's political agenda after it spent nearly a decade as an afterthought. (nyti.ms/1HrmRgY)

- In April, Republicans newly in control of Congress celebrated their agreement on a plan to save $5 trillion. Yet as the year closes, Congress instead is planning to repeal one of the few spending cuts it has passed into law since approving that budget resolution - $3 billion over a decade from subsidies for crop insurers. (nyti.ms/1HrndEq)

- Amid a building boom, New York has seen an increase in fatalities and injuries which have mostly affected undocumented immigrant laborers and far exceeded the rate of new construction. (nyti.ms/1HrnI1f) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)