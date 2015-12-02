Dec 2 The following are the top stories on The
- Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and chief executive of
Facebook, announced on Tuesday that he and his wife would
give 99 percent of their Facebook shares "during our lives" -
holdings currently worth more than $45 billion - to charitable
purposes. (nyti.ms/21u2iHf)
- The board of Yahoo will discuss potentially
selling off the beleaguered Internet company's core business
during a series of meetings this week, people briefed on the
plans said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/21u2l5X)
- Puerto Rico avoided its first major default by making
payments of $354 million on its debt on Tuesday, but the
island's governor said he had already taken steps to halt
certain payments on other debt coming due on Jan. 1. (nyti.ms/21u2t5z)
- Volkswagen successfully lobbied to remove two
key parts of Europe's forthcoming auto emissions tests, an
internal email shows, including a provision to measure the
significant pollution released when an engine is started but
hasn't yet warmed up. (nyti.ms/21u2Dtv)
- A group called Global Energy Balance Network, led by
scientists and created by Coca-Cola, announced this week
that it was shutting down after months of pressure from public
health authorities who said the group's mission was to play down
the link between soft drinks and obesity. (nyti.ms/21u2FBT)
