Dec 7 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- With Volkswagen's emissions-cheating scandal nearing an important milestone - the chief executive of the German automaker is expected to deliver his first public update on VW's internal investigations this week. Some critics doubt Germany's willingness to be tough on the automaker. (nyti.ms/1R4lpE8)

- The Irish band U2 returned to Paris on Sunday night to play the first of two shows that had been postponed in the wake of the Nov. 13 terrorist attacks that left 130 people dead, including 89 at the Bataclan, a music hall where the American band Eagles of Death Metal were playing when it was stormed by gunmen. (nyti.ms/1R4lCHH)

- Government opponents surged to a rare victory in Venezuela on Sunday in key congressional elections framed by the country's deep economic crisis, claiming a legislative majority for the first time in years and handing a significant setback to the heirs of former president Hugo Chavez and his socialist inspired movement. (nyti.ms/1R4lSq7)

- The Justice Department plans to begin a far-ranging investigation into the patterns and practices of the Chicago Police Department, part of the continuing fallout over a video released last month showing the police shooting of Laquan McDonald, a person familiar with the case said Sunday. (nyti.ms/1R4mr37)

(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)