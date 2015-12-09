Dec 9 The following are the top stories on The
- Yahoo will abandon plans to spin off its $31
billion stake in Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce company,
people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. Instead, Yahoo
will consider other options, including possibly selling its core
Internet operations, which would leave its Alibaba stake as its
primary asset. (nyti.ms/1NUtEmb)
- Dow Chemical and DuPont, two of the biggest
and oldest companies in the American chemical industry, are in
talks to merge in what would be one of the largest transactions
in a year full of huge deals, people briefed on the matter said
on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1NaGqt3)
- Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's 2016 tour will not go on
sale until Friday, but hundreds of seats have already been
listed for up to $5,000 or more on StubHub and other resale
sites - listings that have drawn the attention of the New York
attorney general in the latest volley over the $8 billion ticket
scalping business. (nyti.ms/1PXGccD)
- Europe's policy makers on Wednesday will announce
far-reaching plans to overhaul Europe's copyright rules,
including new rules to reshape which online video and music
services are available and a review of how content from
publications can be distributed on major sites such as Google
and Yahoo. (nyti.ms/1SNoVRh)
(Reporting By Sherry Philips)