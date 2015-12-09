Dec 9 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo will abandon plans to spin off its $31 billion stake in Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce company, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. Instead, Yahoo will consider other options, including possibly selling its core Internet operations, which would leave its Alibaba stake as its primary asset. (nyti.ms/1NUtEmb)

- Dow Chemical and DuPont, two of the biggest and oldest companies in the American chemical industry, are in talks to merge in what would be one of the largest transactions in a year full of huge deals, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1NaGqt3)

- Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's 2016 tour will not go on sale until Friday, but hundreds of seats have already been listed for up to $5,000 or more on StubHub and other resale sites - listings that have drawn the attention of the New York attorney general in the latest volley over the $8 billion ticket scalping business. (nyti.ms/1PXGccD)

- Europe's policy makers on Wednesday will announce far-reaching plans to overhaul Europe's copyright rules, including new rules to reshape which online video and music services are available and a review of how content from publications can be distributed on major sites such as Google and Yahoo. (nyti.ms/1SNoVRh)

(Reporting By Sherry Philips)