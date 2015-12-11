Dec 11 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The chairman of Volkswagen said on Thursday
that the decision by employees to cheat on emissions tests was
made more than a decade ago, after they realized they could not
meet United States clean air standards legally. (nyti.ms/1HXR1sv)
- As part of a $70 million settlement with federal
regulators, Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday that it
would overhaul its operations to ensure disclosure of deaths and
injuries tied to potential defects in its vehicles. (nyti.ms/1HXR07P)
- Over the past two years, aviation experts and regulators
have become increasingly concerned about the growing number of
drones flying near airports and the risks they could potentially
create for aviation safety. Last Saturday, for instance, a
California Highway Patrol helicopter nearly crashed into a drone
and the pilot avoided a collision only because he veered away.
(nyti.ms/1HXR3k1)
- The House is expected to approve bipartisan trade and
customs legislation on Friday that would empower the
administration to more forcefully counter unfair trading
practices, though the measure's provisions against suspected
currency manipulation by other countries fell short of demands
from critics in both parties. (nyti.ms/1HXR8Ep)
- The commissioners of Port Authority agreed on Thursday to
a deal that would reduce the proposed rent that two Murdoch
corporations would pay at the World Trade Center by $155
million. Leaders of the Port Authority said they would provide
part of that rent subsidy, breaking a pledge that its board made
in 2010. (nyti.ms/1HXRafI)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)