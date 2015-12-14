Dec 14 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- For the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro next year, NBCUniversal plans to team up with television tech company TiVo Inc and RealityMine, a research start-up, to track how people watch the Games on television, mobile and digital platforms. (nyti.ms/1J65w8z)

- Apple Inc has won an exclusive streaming deal with Taylor Swift to show a concert film from her world tour, enabling subscribers of the company's new streaming service, Apple Music, to have access to a film directed by Jonas Akerlund that was taped two weeks ago at Swift's show at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia. (nyti.ms/1QnCo4p)

- The hedge fund manager Daniel S. Loeb stepped up criticism of Dow Chemical over the weekend, calling on the chemical maker to bar its chief executive, Andrew N. Liveris, from having any role in the company after its merger with DuPont , people briefed on the matter said Sunday. (nyti.ms/1MccvNn)

- On Monday, the Seattle City Council plans to vote on a proposed law to give freelance, on-demand drivers for Uber and Lyft the right to collectively negotiate on pay and working conditions, a right historically reserved for regular employees. (nyti.ms/1SWtvwA)

- Howard University plans to sell rights to its public TV station's spectrum, that could help bolster other parts of the financially struggling university, but it could also mean the end of WHUT, the 35-year-old public television station, that is the first owned and operated by a historically black institution. (nyti.ms/1mAo3BN)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)