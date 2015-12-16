Dec 16 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- House Speaker Paul Ryan told the Republican Party's rank
and file on Tuesday night that a deal had been reached on a $1.1
trillion spending measure, but Democrats said negotiations on
the bill had not been finished. (nyti.ms/1MgfyUL)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and
Walgreens Boot Alliance have agreed to distribute
Valeant's drugs through Walgreens stores in a new way, and in
some cases, for lower prices, the companies announced on
Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1YfvSBo)
- European officials approved long-awaited data protection
regulations on Tuesday, the latest effort in the region to give
people a greater say over how their digital information is
collected and managed. The changes, expected to go into effect
by early 2017, would put into law across the 28-member European
Union some policies now enforced after court rulings or in
specific countries only. (nyti.ms/1Ovtzj1)
- On Tuesday, Sirius XM announced that it had
renewed its contract with Howard Stern, extending his show for
five years and ending speculation on Wall Street about whether
Stern would abandon satellite radio for some other new media
frontier. (nyti.ms/1JaZwLQ)
- Global Payments Inc said on Tuesday that it
planned to buy Heartland Payment Systems, a fellow
payment processor focused on small to midsize businesses, for
about $4.3 billion in cash and stock. (nyti.ms/1Zb9B4z)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)