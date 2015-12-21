UPDATE 1-Panera Bread exploring sale - Bloomberg
April 3 Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Dec 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Governor Andrew M Cuomo of New York said on Sunday that he would seek out and pardon thousands of people who were convicted of nonviolent crimes as teenagers but have since led law-abiding lives. (nyti.ms/1PjkfU4)
- In an astounding display of cultural and commercial domination on a global scale - one with little precedent in the history of Hollywood - the Walt Disney Company's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" earned roughly $517 million in worldwide ticket sales, smashing multiple box office records. (nyti.ms/1RzhHmm)
- The Federal Aviation Administration plans to open a website on Monday for a mandatory registration drone registration program, aimed at improving safety by making people more accountable for their use of remote-control flying machines. (nyti.ms/1OFrQYr)
- The Egyptian government took the unusual step on Sunday of releasing a 23-year-old student, Esraa al-Taweel, held on charges of belonging to a banned Islamist movement, in a rare bow to public pressure after photos of the student sobbing and hobbling on crutches went viral on social media. (nyti.ms/1Ij5KP0)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after rebuffing Ailes' sexual advances.