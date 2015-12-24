Qualcomm, NXP receive antitrust approval
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
Dec 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The deadly landslide on Sunday in Shenzhen, in which a man-made mountain of dirt and construction debris collapsed, is exposing the weaknesses in China's rapid growth. (nyti.ms/1Vbnbmg)
- Explosions in Takata's airbags raised alarms at the highest levels of the airbag manufacturer and its biggest customer, Honda, more than five years ago, according to internal documents unsealed by a Florida court on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1QNE33B)
- Some top banks - including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup - will not accept municipal identification cards as a primary ID, even though their federal regulators and some smaller banks have approved their use. (nyti.ms/1J65D9x) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Teletech acquires leading health services company, Connextions Inc
* L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: