- At the end of a year in which it was regularly criticized for a lack of diversity in its work force, Twitter Inc , the social media service, has put a new executive in charge of dealing with the issue. Jeffrey Siminoff has succeeded Janet Van Huysse as the company's vice president of diversity and inclusion, according to Twitter posts by Siminoff and Van Huysse. (nyti.ms/1OYsTCX)

- Running out of both time and money, debt-ridden Puerto Rico appears headed for default on at least some of the roughly $1 billion in bond payments that are due on Jan 1. (nyti.ms/1R7fqNI)

- Activist investor Carl Icahn appears to have made the winning bid for Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack, the auto parts retailer - after Bridgestone Corp said Tuesday evening that it would not increase its offer. Shares of Pep Boys shot up 8.8 percent on Tuesday after Icahn Enterprises LP said it had raised its bid to $18.50 a share in cash, valuing Pep Boys at about $1 billion. (nyti.ms/1mhsUeF)

- DuPont will cut 1,700 jobs in its home state, Delaware, and thousands more globally as it prepares for its merger with Dow Chemical. (nyti.ms/22xNLLe)