Jan 5 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department sued German automaker Volkswagen AG in federal court on Monday, saying that the company installed illegal devices in nearly 600,000 diesel engine systems to impair emissions controls, increasing harmful air pollution. (nyti.ms/1Z46MFP)

- Documents on Takata Corp emails, unsealed as part of a lawsuit, show discussions about dressing up data at the airbag supplier, which is under fire for defective devices. (nyti.ms/1PHa0HN)

- Puerto Rico defaulted on about $174 million of debt payments on Monday, as planned, stripping cash away from its lower-ranked creditors so that higher-ranked creditors could be paid in full. (nyti.ms/1JUxGUo)

- Lyft announced on Monday that General Motors Co had invested $500 million in the company, or half of its latest $1 billion venture financing round. The funding, which recently closed, values Lyft at $4.5 billion, not including the new capital. (nyti.ms/1kHixiC)

- President Obama will announce executive actions Tuesday designed to tighten federal enforcement of the nation's gun laws and expand background checks, White House officials said. (nyti.ms/1OvVlzZ)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)