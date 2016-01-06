Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- On Tuesday, one of China's regulators said it would demand
answers to new questions about Microsoft Corp's
business practices in China. The announcement, related to
electronic data that the government collected in an antitrust
inquiry, shows how a sustained effort by Microsoft to cozy up to
China's leadership has done little to relieve the regulatory
challenges that it faces in the country. (nyti.ms/1mEX8Ig)
- The auto industry reported that 17.5 million vehicles were
sold in the United States last year, surpassing the previous
high of 17.4 million in 2000. (nyti.ms/1Z4Cg9D)
- LVMH, the largest luxury conglomerate in the
world, and American private equity firm Catterton have now
decided to combine in a deal rarely seen among private equity
firms. The combined company will be named L Catterton. (nyti.ms/1JWMlyo)
- Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, which already
owns the AMC chain of multiplex cinemas, is poised to buy a
majority stake in Legendary Entertainment, a Hollywood
production company that makes blockbuster-style movies, giving
the politically powerful company with close ties to the
Communist Party's ruling elite a foothold in the heart of
America's entertainment industry. (nyti.ms/1Jt7NA7)
- MannKind Corp, the developer of inhaled insulin
Afrezza, announced on Tuesday that Sanofi SA, the big
French drug company with the marketing rights, was terminating
the agreement between the two companies. (nyti.ms/1UvuCnp)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)