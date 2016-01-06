Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Tuesday, one of China's regulators said it would demand answers to new questions about Microsoft Corp's business practices in China. The announcement, related to electronic data that the government collected in an antitrust inquiry, shows how a sustained effort by Microsoft to cozy up to China's leadership has done little to relieve the regulatory challenges that it faces in the country. (nyti.ms/1mEX8Ig)

- The auto industry reported that 17.5 million vehicles were sold in the United States last year, surpassing the previous high of 17.4 million in 2000. (nyti.ms/1Z4Cg9D)

- LVMH, the largest luxury conglomerate in the world, and American private equity firm Catterton have now decided to combine in a deal rarely seen among private equity firms. The combined company will be named L Catterton. (nyti.ms/1JWMlyo)

- Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, which already owns the AMC chain of multiplex cinemas, is poised to buy a majority stake in Legendary Entertainment, a Hollywood production company that makes blockbuster-style movies, giving the politically powerful company with close ties to the Communist Party's ruling elite a foothold in the heart of America's entertainment industry. (nyti.ms/1Jt7NA7)

- MannKind Corp, the developer of inhaled insulin Afrezza, announced on Tuesday that Sanofi SA, the big French drug company with the marketing rights, was terminating the agreement between the two companies. (nyti.ms/1UvuCnp) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)