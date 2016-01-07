Jan 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The global Brent oil benchmark price fell to below $35 a
barrel, the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 economic
downturn, helping to push stock markets lower.(nyti.ms/22M3Ddp)
- Stocks sank on Thursday morning after the Chinese central
bank lowered the reference rate for the renminbi to its lowest
point in almost six years. Trading was halted for the day on
China's stock market for the second time this week, after the
main index in Shanghai tumbled more than 7
percent.(nyti.ms/1S5j78o)
- Macys Inc said on Wednesday that it would eliminate
about 4,500 jobs, or about 3 percent of its work force, in a
major restructuring drive. It said slumping holiday season sales
had hurt its bottom line. (nyti.ms/1SBoiw0)
- TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday that it would
seek $15 billion in damages over the Obama administration's
decision to cancel the company's Keystone XL pipeline project.
The company is taking the unusual step of suing through the
North American Free Trade Agreement, calling the decision
"arbitrary and unjustified." (nyti.ms/1MUKwSw)
- A prominent hedge fund that has long criticized Yahoo
Inc's management, Starboard Value, on Wednesday called
for changes to the web pioneer's board and management to go
along with a shift in the company's strategy. Otherwise, the
investment firm wrote, it may try to run its own slate of
directors. (nyti.ms/22M4hrd)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)